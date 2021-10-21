Parade functions also held across Jammu

Jammu: The National Police Commemoration Day was Thursday observed across Jammu with a ceremonial parade.
Functions were also organised in all 10 districts of Jammu province where a large number of senior Police officers, retired Police personnel, and families of slain Police personnel participated.
In the winter capital Jammu, the main function was conducted at Gulshan Ground, Jammu where ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh took the salute of the Commemoration Day parade.
On the occasion, he said J&K Police had been rendering yeoman service to the society under most hostile, difficult and challenging circumstances at the cost of their personal safety and comfort.
In another function organised in the evening at Police Martyrs Memorial Railway Station, Jammu, a large number of Police and civil families assembled to light candles and paid tributes to the slain Police personnel.
Meanwhile, SSP Samba, Rajesh Sharma took the salute at the parade at District Police Lines, Samba.
In Reasi, SSP Reasi Shailender Singh presided over the parade function at District Police Lines, Reasi.
DDC Chairman Reasi Saraf Singh Nag, Deputy Commissioner Reasi Charandeep Singh, CO 126 Bn CRPF Nisar Hussain, CO IR 1st Shiv Deep Singh, Lt Col Parvesh of 14 Sec RR, Chairman MC Reasi Sudesh Puri also attended the function.