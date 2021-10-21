Parade functions also held across Jammu

In the winter capital Jammu, the main function was conducted at Gulshan Ground, Jammu where ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh took the salute of the Commemoration Day parade.

On the occasion, he said J&K Police had been rendering yeoman service to the society under most hostile, difficult and challenging circumstances at the cost of their personal safety and comfort.

In another function organised in the evening at Police Martyrs Memorial Railway Station, Jammu, a large number of Police and civil families assembled to light candles and paid tributes to the slain Police personnel.