Partial bandh observed in Jammu on the call of Jammu Bar Association

Jammu: Jammu observed a partial bandh and normal life was put out of gear due to the bandh call given by J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) – Jammu in support of their demands.
Jammu Bar has been demanding construction of a multi-storey building complex in Janipur court area to house all the courts, tribunals and commissions.
Although transporters did not support the bandh call, the transport service continued to operate normally during the morning hours when they were stopped by the protesting advocates in various areas of Jammu City.
The protesting lawyers took out motorbike rallies and enforced the shutdown as they burnt the tyres in the middle of the road in Janipur.
Some of the protesting lawyers allegedly damaged public transport vehicles in a bid to enforce the bandh in the Jewel area. However, the transporters opposed the move.
The public transport was less in comparison to the normal days following protests by the advocates. Meanwhile, some of the markets / bazaars remained closed though these commercial places started opening gradually following the afternoon.
Amid the bandh call, the educational institutes including schools, colleges and universities were working like normal working days.
The call of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, for Jammu Bandh today on 29-08-2022, received massive response in the entire Jammu province. All the business establishments remained closed, public transport was off the roads and work in all the courts from High Court to Munsiff court level, in the Revenue courts and in other courts and Tribunals was suspended in the entire Jammu province.
