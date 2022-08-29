Partial bandh observed in Jammu on the call of Jammu Bar Association

Jammu: Jammu observed a partial bandh and normal life was put out of gear due to the bandh call given by J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) – Jammu in support of their demands.

Jammu Bar has been demanding construction of a multi-storey building complex in Janipur court area to house all the courts, tribunals and commissions.

Although transporters did not support the bandh call, the transport service continued to operate normally during the morning hours when they were stopped by the protesting advocates in various areas of Jammu City.

The protesting lawyers took out motorbike rallies and enforced the shutdown as they burnt the tyres in the middle of the road in Janipur.

Some of the protesting lawyers allegedly damaged public transport vehicles in a bid to enforce the bandh in the Jewel area. However, the transporters opposed the move.