Patriotic spirit, gaiety mark Independence Day celebrations across Jammu

Jammu: Despite wet weather and incessant rains, the 76th Independence Day was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Jammu Division on Monday.
Apart from the official functions, market organisations, Mohalla Committees, social organisations and Welfare organizations hoisted national flag in their areas to express their love for the country and pay homage to the freedom fighters and martyrs of Army, paramilitary forces and police, who laid down their lives while protecting the Nation on frontiers and fighting terrorists.
Braving inclement weather amid heavy downpour, people from all walks of life, including women and children, dressed in colourful attires, thronged the function venues to celebrate the national festival. People distributed sweets and exchanged greetings amid festivity.
Rajouri: The main function was organised at District Police Lines Grounds where the chief guest, District Development Council Chairman, Naseem Liyaqat unfurled the National Flag and inspected the Parade.
Kathua: The main function was held at Sports Stadium, Kathua where DDC Chairman Col Retd Mahan Singh hoisted the National flag and took salute from mega parade comprising of 39 contingents drawn from CRPF, District Police, Police Training School, IRP, Home Guards, NCC boys and Girls, Bands and tiny platoons from various Government and Private schools.
Doda: The Independence Day 2022, marking completion of 75 years of Free India, was today celebrated with national fervor, enthusiasm and gaiety at Sports Stadium Doda, where the Chairman District Development Council, Dhananter Singh Kotwal hoisted the Tricolor.
Ramban: Chairperson District Development Council Ramban, Dr Shamshad Shan hoisted the National Flag and inspected the Parade at the main function of the 76th Independence Day held in the District Police Lines.
Reasi: The main function was held in the General Zorawar Singh Sports stadium Reasi, where District Development Council Chairman, Saraf Singh hoisted the National flag at 08:55 AM and took salute at an impressive parade of 18 contingents drawn from J&K Police, SKPA, Volunteers Home Guards, NCC and Civil Scots besides Police Band, took part in this national function.
Kishtwar: The 76th Independence Day was celebrated across the district Kishtwar including tehsil and block headquarters and in all government and private Educational institutions with great enthusiasm, fervor and national spirit.
The main function was held at Historic Chowgan Ground wherein the people from all walks of life participated.
Samba: Chairman District Development Councils, Samba, Keshav Dutt Sharma hoisted the National Tri-colour at an impressively decorated Rani Suchait Singh Stadium.
Udhampur: The main function was held in the premises of Government PG College, Boys Udhampur, wherein District Development Council Chairperson, Udhampur Lal Chand was the chief guest, who hoisted the National flag at 9:55 AM and took salute from an impressive parade of 28 contingents drawn from J&K Police, SKPA, Volunteers Home Guards, NCC and Civil Scots besides Police Band, took part in this national function.
Poonch: The Chief Guest, Chairperson District Development Council Poonch, Tazeem Akhter hoisted the tricolor and took salute at the march Past. Guard of honour was presented by JK Police which was followed by an impressive Parade by the contingents of JKP, CRPF, JKAP, NCC, J&K Home Guards, J&K Police QRT Commando, J&K Police Band and various Government and Private Schools.