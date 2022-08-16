Patriotic spirit, gaiety mark Independence Day celebrations across Jammu

Jammu: Despite wet weather and incessant rains, the 76th Independence Day was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Jammu Division on Monday.

Apart from the official functions, market organisations, Mohalla Committees, social organisations and Welfare organizations hoisted national flag in their areas to express their love for the country and pay homage to the freedom fighters and martyrs of Army, paramilitary forces and police, who laid down their lives while protecting the Nation on frontiers and fighting terrorists.

Braving inclement weather amid heavy downpour, people from all walks of life, including women and children, dressed in colourful attires, thronged the function venues to celebrate the national festival. People distributed sweets and exchanged greetings amid festivity.

Rajouri: The main function was organised at District Police Lines Grounds where the chief guest, District Development Council Chairman, Naseem Liyaqat unfurled the National Flag and inspected the Parade.