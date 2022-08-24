Patwar Association holds protest, demands facilities

Speaking to the media, Vinay Sharma said that the government has started digitization and online services of the revenue department but they do not have facilities in their field offices due to which the revenue officials who work on the ground face difficulties.

“We are demanding facilities in the field offices for the patwaris who are engaged in completing multiple tasks and are overburdened with the work. The digitization is possible when we have facilities and they should be provided,” he said.

He further said that the new tehsil offices were established but patwar halqas were not changed and it has added more problems.