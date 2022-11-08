Patwari placed under suspension

Ramban: Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar ordered suspension of a revenue official (Patwari Halqa Massu of tehsil Paddar) after a video circulated on social media allegedly showing him of demanding and accepting bribe went viral on various social media platforms

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Devansh Yadav, vide order No:- DCK/Acctts/F.No.159/22-23/1578 Dated 07.11.2022 suspended Vineet Kumar, Patwari Halqa Massu of tehsil Paddar,Kishtwar after a video circulated on social media platforms wherein, it seems that Vineet Kumar, Patwari Halqa Massu of tehsil office Paddar is demanding and accepting the bribe.

Preliminary report submitted by tehsildar Paddar shows possible misdemeanor and misuse of office.