PDD announces curtailment schedule for Jammu

Jammu: The Power Development Department (PDD) has issued an electricity curtailment schedule in both urban and rural Jammu by dividing the schedule into two groups.

The curtailment schedule for Jammu urban disclosed that Jammu City and its peripheral areas will get the electricity cut of five to six hours on rotation basis for urban as well as in rural areas.

Accordingly, the department concerned has established two groups defined as “Group-A and Group-B” for the urban areas and its peripheral residential areas and for the rural belt of Jammu district.