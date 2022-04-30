PDD announces curtailment schedule for Jammu

Jammu: The Power Development Department (PDD) has issued an electricity curtailment schedule in both urban and rural Jammu by dividing the schedule into two groups.
The curtailment schedule for Jammu urban disclosed that Jammu City and its peripheral areas will get the electricity cut of five to six hours on rotation basis for urban as well as in rural areas.
Accordingly, the department concerned has established two groups defined as “Group-A and Group-B” for the urban areas and its peripheral residential areas and for the rural belt of Jammu district.
The receiving stations at Residency, New Secretariat, Roop Nagar, Canal road, Jagti, Trilokpur, Dhounthlay, Muthi, Medical, Company Bagh, Bantalab and Udhaywala areas will get electricity cut of five hours starting from 9 AM to 11 AM in the morning for two hours, 2 PM to 3 PM for another two hours, 5 PM to 6 PM for one hour and then from 10 PM to 11 PM for one hour in the night.
Similarly in “Group-B” category, the receiving stations at Parade, Manda, New Subash Nagar, Toph, Nagrota, Talab Tillo, Wazarat, Janipur, SSH Shakti Nagar, Bohri and Subash Nagar will get curtailment of electricity for six hours throught a day.
Another schedule concerning the Urban areas of Jammu having receiving stations i.e., JDA Complex, Green Belt, Railway Complex, Trikuta Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Gangyal New, Bahu Fort, Gadigarh, Ashok Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Greater Kailash and Seora defined as ‘Group-A’ will face six hours curtailment.
Similarly, receiving station areas falling in ‘Group-B’ i.e., Nanak Nagar, Channi Himmat, Bathindi, Gangyal Old, Babliana, Industrial Estate Digiana, Sidhra, Chatha, Hakkal, Satwari and Sainik Colony will face curtailment for six hours in a day on alternative day basis.