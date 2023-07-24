PDD daily wagers begin strike in Jammu

Jammu: The PDD daily workers today went on 72 hour long strike in support of their demands.

To pressurize the authorities to accept their demands, the daily wagers of PDL, TDL and other workers union led by their president, Akhil Sharma gathered here and shouted slogans in support of their demands. Sharma while speaking to media said that they have announced 72 hours of strike and no daily wager will work till their demands are accepted by the authorities. “We will take a decision to decide further course of action following the end of 72 hours,” he said, adding that “The authorities had assured them regularization (12000) daily wagers, but nothing was done.”

If the authorities fail to accept their long pending demands, he said that they will intensify their strike.