PDP firm on its agenda of dialogue, reconciliation: Mehbooba

Jammu: Mehbooba Mufti President Peoples Democratic Party and former Chief Minister Saturday reiterated that the only way to bring lasting peace in the sub continent was through process of dialogue and reconciliation.

“The mechanisms of coercion and oppression are tested methods, failed to bring any change in the vexed Kashmir scenario. Dialogue and reconciliation has proved effective to end alienation among youth and bring considerable change, paving way for economic upliftment of the society,” she said in a statement issued here.

Mehbooba according to the statement, was interacting with over a dozen delegations of party office bearers from twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch on second day of her ongoing tour of Jammu region.