PDP firm on its agenda of dialogue, reconciliation: Mehbooba

Jammu: Mehbooba Mufti President Peoples Democratic Party and former Chief Minister Saturday reiterated that the only way to bring lasting peace in the sub continent was through process of dialogue and reconciliation.
“The mechanisms of coercion and oppression are tested methods, failed to bring any change in the vexed Kashmir scenario. Dialogue and reconciliation has proved effective to end alienation among youth and bring considerable change, paving way for economic upliftment of the society,” she said in a statement issued here.
Mehbooba according to the statement, was interacting with over a dozen delegations of party office bearers from twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch on second day of her ongoing tour of Jammu region.
Entering into an alliance with Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) after the 2014 elections was the most difficult decision for PDP but it was crucial for an organisation which wanted to resolve the Kashmir issue and facilitate peaceful ties between the two neighbouring countries. “The BJP had to leave the alliance and dissolve the assembly in order to achieve its objectives. We led the government on our terms without compromising on any issue pertaining to the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.
Referring to the historical decisions of establishing Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Mughal Road, nursing colleges, cross LOC trade, the PDP president said that Pir Panchal has always been the key focus of her party.
She said “it was unfortunate how the union government trampled every democratic institution in furtherance of its own political agenda, reversing progress on each front in the troubled Jammu and Kashmir.”
A deputation of Hiranagar met Mehbooba and was led by Deepak Raina, while Kashmiri Migrant delegation was led by Sunil Bhat.