Peaceful protest held in Jammu

Children hold placard as they protest against now-suspended BJP's spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in Jammu on 12-06-2022.Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
Press Trust of India

Jammu: A peaceful protest was staged here on Sunday over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, officials said.

A group of protesters assembled at Gujjar Nagar, a Muslim-dominated locality, of the city and staged a peaceful protest against Sharma, the officials said.

Additional policemen were rushed to the area as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, they said.

The officials said the protesters, who were demanding Sharma's arrest, dispersed peacefully after their demonstration.

