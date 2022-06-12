Peaceful protest held in Jammu

Jammu: A peaceful protest was staged here on Sunday over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, officials said.
A group of protesters assembled at Gujjar Nagar, a Muslim-dominated locality, of the city and staged a peaceful protest against Sharma, the officials said.
Additional policemen were rushed to the area as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, they said.
The officials said the protesters, who were demanding Sharma's arrest, dispersed peacefully after their demonstration.