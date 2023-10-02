People senitised about leprosy

Ramban: To mark the Gandhi Jayanti, the Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the Department of Health, under the aegis of Chief Medical Officer Ramban, Dr Kamal jee Zadoo, conducted the Kusht Mukti Abhiyan and took a pledge to maintain cleanliness in District Hospital Ramban today .

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ramban, Dr Vijender Trisha administered a pledge to all the staff of the hospital to maintain cleanliness in and around their surroundings.

District Health Officer, Surgeon, Dr. Yasir Arafat, Physician, Dr Sayeed, PMA Dharma Pal Sharma, Para Medical Staff sensitized the patients and their attendants about the symptoms, causes and treatment of leprosy.