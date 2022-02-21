PHE daily wagers attempt to cordon official residence of MoS PMO

Jammu: The PHE daily wagers Monday organised a protest demonstration outside the official residence of MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh at Gandhi Nagar by attempting to cordon it to press for their demands.

However, a contingent of Police stopped the protesting PHE daily wagers and during a baton charge, three protesters were wounded.

The protest was organised by PHE Employees United Front in which hundreds of daily wagers assembled and protested.