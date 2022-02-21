PHE daily wagers attempt to cordon official residence of MoS PMO

Jammu: The PHE daily wagers Monday organised a protest demonstration outside the official residence of MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh at Gandhi Nagar by attempting to cordon it to press for their demands.
However, a contingent of Police stopped the protesting PHE daily wagers and during a baton charge, three protesters were wounded.
The protest was organised by PHE Employees United Front in which hundreds of daily wagers assembled and protested.
“We are demanding regularisation of our services,” said Hoshiar Singh, a member of the front.
He was engaged as a daily wager in the PHE Department in 1998 and is waiting for his regularization since.
“We are not even getting wages every month. The government should release the pending salaries in a time-bound manner,” Singh said.
Meanwhile, President of All J&K PHE ITI Trained, CP Workers, and Land Owners Association, Deepak Gupta said that they had decided to stop water supply for 72 hours from February 24.
He said that they would protest in all the district headquarters and on February 26 stage a protest at Chief Engineer PHE’s office.
He also hinted that they would intensify their protest demonstration in favour of over 22,053 PHE daily wagers for their regularisation, implementation of Wage Act in J&K, and release of pending wages in a time-bound manner.