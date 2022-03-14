PHE daily wagers march towards Raj Bhavan foiled

Jammu: Police on Monday foiled the attempt of the PHE daily wagers to march towards Raj Bhavan.
ITI Trained, CP Workers, and Land Owners Association General Secretary Manjit Singh said that the association representing the PHE daily wagers had planned to march towards the Raj Bhavan to highlight their demand.
He said that on their call, hundreds of PHE daily wagers from across the Jammu region had gathered at the Chief Engineer’s office at B C Road and protested peacefully.
Singh said that when they started marching towards the Raj Bhavan, Police stopped their way and did not allow them to move further.
He said that somehow the protesting PHE daily wagers reached near the MLA Hostel but the Police contingent again stopped them by barricading the road.
“There was a protest at this place for over two and half hours as we wanted to go to Raj Bhavan to seek regularisation, implementation of Minimum Wages Act, and release of pending wages,” Singh said.
He said that the ADC Jammu along with senior Police officers rushed to the spot and assured them that they had scheduled a meeting for them with top-ranking PHE officials at the civil secretariat to discuss their demands on Tuesday.
Singh said that it was after this assurance that they had decided to suspend their ongoing protest demonstration for 10 days.
“If our demands are not accepted, we may intensify our protests,” he said.