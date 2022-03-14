PHE daily wagers march towards Raj Bhavan foiled

Jammu: Police on Monday foiled the attempt of the PHE daily wagers to march towards Raj Bhavan.

ITI Trained, CP Workers, and Land Owners Association General Secretary Manjit Singh said that the association representing the PHE daily wagers had planned to march towards the Raj Bhavan to highlight their demand.

He said that on their call, hundreds of PHE daily wagers from across the Jammu region had gathered at the Chief Engineer’s office at B C Road and protested peacefully.