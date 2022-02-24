PHE daily wagers start 72-hour pen-down strike

Jammu: Over 22,000 daily wagers in the PHE Department Thursday went on a three-day strike suspending their work in support of their demands.
They were demanding their regularisation, implementation of the Minimum Wages Act in J&K, and release of pending wages in favour of the PHE daily wagers.
The daily wagers alleged that the government had not responded to their demands which shows that there was no serious approach to the issue.
“We have stopped working in the PHE Department for 72 hours,” the protesters said.