Photography course underway for Army personnel in Udhampur

During the course the soldiers will be taught the nuances of Still and Video photography, making of different angles and frames, taking an ideal shoot along with introduction to various facets of making a good film.

The course has been conceptualized by Headquarters Northern Command keeping in mind the need for the real image of J&K and Ladakh which has been obscured due to years of violence, to be clearly visible again.

“The course aims at imparting Photography & Videography skills to our soldiers so that the beauty, the symbols of glory of J&K, the humility of its people, art & culture and the development reaches not only the rest of India but the world,” a statement read.

The valedictory function of the photography and videography short term course will be held at Udhampur on 30 September.