PHQ bids farewell to outgoing AIGs, SP

Jammu: A warm send-off was given to Shridhar Patil AIG (Technical), Javid Iqbal Matoo, AIG (Building), Ramesh Angral AIG (personnel), Rajinder Gupta AIG (Welfare), Rajesh Bali AIG (CIV) and Mushtaq Ahmad SP (MT) at a function held in conference hall here today on their transfer from PHQ. They have been posted in different wings of the department. A pipping ceremony was also held in which DGP J&K and ADGsP decorated the newly promoted DIsG Shridhar Patil and Javid Iqbal Matoo.

Dilbag Singh, DGP, M K Sinha, ADGP Headquarters PHQ, Danesh Rana, ADGP Coordination PHQ, B S Tuti IGP Headquarters, PHQ, DIG Administration PHQ, Sarah Rizvi, SO to IGP Technical Services J&K, Sargun Shukla, all AIGsP of PHQ and other gazetted officers were present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion DGP Dilbag Singh appreciated the services of all outgoing transfers during their posting in the Police Headquarters. He said that all outgoing officers are dedicated and competent officers of the department. He said that competence doesn’t come without putting an effort wherever one is posted. He said that J&K Police’s every wing is headed by capable officers adding that Police Headquarters is a “place and all eyes are towards it in thick and thin.” He appreciated the efforts of all officers posted at PHQ efforts and contribution towards the progress of the department.