PHQ bids farewell to outgoing AIGs, SP

Jammu: A warm send-off was given to Shridhar Patil AIG (Technical), Javid Iqbal Matoo, AIG (Building), Ramesh Angral AIG (personnel), Rajinder Gupta AIG (Welfare), Rajesh Bali AIG (CIV) and Mushtaq Ahmad SP (MT) at a function held in conference hall here today on their transfer from PHQ. They have been posted in different wings of the department. A pipping ceremony was also held in which DGP J&K and ADGsP decorated the newly promoted DIsG Shridhar Patil and Javid Iqbal Matoo.
Dilbag Singh, DGP, M K Sinha, ADGP Headquarters PHQ, Danesh Rana, ADGP Coordination PHQ, B S Tuti IGP Headquarters, PHQ, DIG Administration PHQ, Sarah Rizvi, SO to IGP Technical Services J&K, Sargun Shukla, all AIGsP of PHQ and other gazetted officers were present on this occasion.
Speaking on this occasion DGP Dilbag Singh appreciated the services of all outgoing transfers during their posting in the Police Headquarters. He said that all outgoing officers are dedicated and competent officers of the department. He said that competence doesn’t come without putting an effort wherever one is posted. He said that J&K Police’s every wing is headed by capable officers adding that Police Headquarters is a “place and all eyes are towards it in thick and thin.” He appreciated the efforts of all officers posted at PHQ efforts and contribution towards the progress of the department.
DGP said that “our efforts should always be to safeguards the interests of the department and prove our abilities and commitment in solving the departmental issues as well as those of the people.” He said that transfer is part of job and added that whether posting is “good or bad there is something to learn in both situations.” The DGP wished all of them good luck for their new assignments.
ADGP Headquarters on the occasion congratulated the two newly promoted officers. He said that it was “absolutely a pleasure of working with all the officers adding that all officers were the assets for the Police Headquarters and have contributed immensely in implementing the direction of the DGP J&K while working in the Police Headquarters.”
ADGP Coordination, PHQ, Danesh Rana conducted the proceeding of the farewell and gave brief of the new postings of the officers. He wished all the officers for their new assignments. He also praised the outgoing officers for their contribution at PHQ.
All outgoing officers speaking on the occasion thanked the DGP and all the officers and staff of the PHQ for their support and coordination during their tenure which resulted in excellent output and improvement of the work assigned to them.