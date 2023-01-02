Plantation drive held at Mountain Brigade in Udhampur

On the occasion DFO emphasised on achieving 66 % green cover in Jammu and Kashmir as mandated by National Forest Policy1988.

Currently Jammu and Kashmir has 54% forest cover and the plantation targets of Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department (JKFD) are in line with achieving 66% forest cover.

Brigadier assured JKFD of continuous collaboration to increase the green cover of J&K. Brigadier and DFO called on the audience to align their actions towards mindful and deliberate utilisation of resources.