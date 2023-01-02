Plantation drive held at Mountain Brigade in Udhampur

Ramban: Udhampur Forest Division conducted a plantation drive at 87, Mountain Brigade, Garhi, Northern Command.
The ceremonial plantation drive was inaugurated by Brigadier Ananjay Singh Commander along with DFO Udhampur Rushal Garg.
The plantation drive will be carried out till January 6 during which 551 fruit bearing and ornamental saplings will be planted.
On the occasion DFO emphasised on achieving 66 % green cover in Jammu and Kashmir as mandated by National Forest Policy1988.
Currently Jammu and Kashmir has 54% forest cover and the plantation targets of Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department (JKFD) are in line with achieving 66% forest cover.
Brigadier assured JKFD of continuous collaboration to increase the green cover of J&K. Brigadier and DFO called on the audience to align their actions towards mindful and deliberate utilisation of resources.