PM has given voice to the most ignored community in the Upper House: Raina

Jammu: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday felicitated newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana and stated that the party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his nomination had “given voice to the community in the most sacred House of nation.”

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, in a felicitation function held at party headquarter Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, appreciated the “perseverance and commitment shown by Khatana.” He said that Khatana served the party with a mission and every activist, taking a cue from him, should do his or her allotted work dedicatedly.