PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme installment release prog | Advisor Farooq Khan inaugurates live streaming in Jammu

Jammu: Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Jammu, today organised a live streaming programme which was live telecast to release 10th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmed Khan, inaugurated the programme.

Director, Agriculture Production and FW Jammu, K K Sharma; Director, Horticulture, Ram Savak; Director CAD, Rajinder Singh Tara; Joint Directors of Extension, Marketing, Farms, Apiculture and Mushroom of APD and senior officers besides a large number of farmers of Jammu division participated in the programme.