PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme installment release prog | Advisor Farooq Khan inaugurates live streaming in Jammu

Jammu: Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Jammu, today organised a live streaming programme which was live telecast to release 10th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmed Khan, inaugurated the programme.
Director, Agriculture Production and FW Jammu, K K Sharma; Director, Horticulture, Ram Savak; Director CAD, Rajinder Singh Tara; Joint Directors of Extension, Marketing, Farms, Apiculture and Mushroom of APD and senior officers besides a large number of farmers of Jammu division participated in the programme.
In line with the Government's continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroots-level farmers, an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families was transferred digitally.
Under PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is being provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Under this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families, so far.
During the programme, PM Modi also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor said that the purpose of PM KISAN Nidhi scheme is to give respect to Annadata of the nation in the shape of financial assistance. He was enthused that educated youth are coming forward to adopt farming sector as full time profession.