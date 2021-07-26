‘PM Modi capable enough to ensure durable peace’

Jammu: “Infiltration, terrorism, drone attacks and drug smuggling by Pakistan against India can never lead to Indo-Pak dialogue in the near future, though some border and LoC meetings between the army bosses might take place intermittently to maintain peace on borders,” said Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, senior BJP and KP leader, Incharge: Deptt of political affairs and Feedback, J&K-BJP.
According to a statement issued here, Chrungoo was addressing a webinar on the issue “Indo-Pak dialogue and eventual probabilities” today. The Webinar was organised by the Indian chapter of Solidarity with Jammu & Kashmir based in Europe. The webinar was presided over by Prof Nilofar Jaan, educationist and the proceedings of the event were conducted by Issac Melanson, Chairman.
In reference to a recent statement by NC President, Farooq Abdullah that ‘dialogue process will benefit people of J&K,’ Chrungoo said that the statement is completely out of context and irrelevant in the post August-2019 scenario.
“The language used by the NC President is tantamount to bringing Jammu and Kashmir out of Indian context and present it as a separate case of individual identity notwithstanding the constitutional, historical and political position of date. Such a fake narrative has the potential to keep the space open for dispute, violence, political bargaining and separatism,” the statement reads.
“Though there is no alternative to dialogue but ‘terror and talks won’t go together’. “Pakistan will have to realise the promises made to India in 2006 that ‘it won’t allow the land under its control to be used by it for terrorism against India’. It has yet to come clean on the issue and needs introspection and reconsideration of its new strategies against its closest neighbour.
The government led by the PM Narendra Modi is enough capable to take an appropriate decision in this regard at an appropriate time in order to ensure a durable peace”, the BJP leader further added.