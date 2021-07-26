‘PM Modi capable enough to ensure durable peace’

Jammu: “Infiltration, terrorism, drone attacks and drug smuggling by Pakistan against India can never lead to Indo-Pak dialogue in the near future, though some border and LoC meetings between the army bosses might take place intermittently to maintain peace on borders,” said Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, senior BJP and KP leader, Incharge: Deptt of political affairs and Feedback, J&K-BJP.

According to a statement issued here, Chrungoo was addressing a webinar on the issue “Indo-Pak dialogue and eventual probabilities” today. The Webinar was organised by the Indian chapter of Solidarity with Jammu & Kashmir based in Europe. The webinar was presided over by Prof Nilofar Jaan, educationist and the proceedings of the event were conducted by Issac Melanson, Chairman.

In reference to a recent statement by NC President, Farooq Abdullah that ‘dialogue process will benefit people of J&K,’ Chrungoo said that the statement is completely out of context and irrelevant in the post August-2019 scenario.