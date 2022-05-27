PM Modi gave momentum to social issues campaign: Raina

Ravinder Raina while addressing the meeting concentrated on the popular Indian radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio and is also telecast on the other platforms like DD National and DD News.

He said that the main purpose of the programme is to "establish a dialogue with the citizens on issues of day-to-day governance" and it is in accordance with the principle of inclusion of everyone into the governance.

Ashok Koul in his address asked the party leaders to ensure that the "Mann Ki Baat '' programme is listened to at every booth with the participation of local prominent persons of the society.

He also asked to ensure that every senior leader of the party is present in the booth programme. He said that the "Mann Ki Baat '' programme has proved to be the most successful in terms of listeners and its utility, for which the masses are eagerly waiting to be broadcasted again.