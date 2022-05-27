PM Modi gave momentum to social issues campaign: Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave momentum to social issues campaigns through “Mann Ki Baat”.
According to a press note, he was addressing a meeting on "Mann Ki Baat" programme at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. He was accompanied by party General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul and General Secretary Adv Vibodh Gupta.
"PM Modi has given momentum to the campaign for burning social issues through Mann Ki Baat programme," said Ravinder Raina.
Ravinder Raina while addressing the meeting concentrated on the popular Indian radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio and is also telecast on the other platforms like DD National and DD News.
He said that the main purpose of the programme is to "establish a dialogue with the citizens on issues of day-to-day governance" and it is in accordance with the principle of inclusion of everyone into the governance.
Ashok Koul in his address asked the party leaders to ensure that the "Mann Ki Baat '' programme is listened to at every booth with the participation of local prominent persons of the society.
He also asked to ensure that every senior leader of the party is present in the booth programme. He said that the "Mann Ki Baat '' programme has proved to be the most successful in terms of listeners and its utility, for which the masses are eagerly waiting to be broadcasted again.
Vibodh Gupta conducted the proceedings of the meeting and said that this "Mann Ki Baat" programme should not be seen in the political context as through this programme, Prime Minister as a leader of all residents of this nation covers all the relevant social issues of high priority with the involvement of prominent social personalities.
The meeting was attended by Rekha Mahajan, Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Incharge of "Mann Ki Baat" programme, Veenu Khanna, Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary Incharge of "Mann Ki Baat" programme, district Presidents and district Incharges of "Mann Ki Baat" programme.