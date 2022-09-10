PM Package employees hold protest

Jammu: The PM Package employees today held a protest demonstration here demanding their relocation to Jammu from Kashmir valley in view of threat to their lives.
The protesters also stopped the vehicle of Ex - Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta and raised slogans in support of their demands.
The former Deputy Chief Minister came out of his vehicle and assured that their demands would be projected.
“The demands of the PM package employees should be considered by the government and the salaries of the PM Package employees be released,” he said in response to the protest of PM Package employees.
Meanwhile, speaking to the media persons one of the protesters said, “The PM Package employees working in Kashmir are scared of their life and they are not satisfied to work there due to the selective killings.”