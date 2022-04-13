PM's Jammu event | Dr Jitendra, Giriraj Singh fine-tune exhibition themes

New Delhi: Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Giriraj Singh on Wednesday fine-tuned exhibition themes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jammu event on April 24.

Panchayat Palli in Samba district of Jammu region has been selected for the Panchayati Raj Diwas function of the Prime Minister this year and an exhibition showcasing latest innovations will be put up enabling farmers, sarpanchs and village heads to improve their income and their produce.

At a follow-up preparatory meeting ahead of Prime Minister's visit on the occasion of national “Panchayati Raj Diwas”, senior officers from different participating ministries and departments of Government of India, including Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and six science Departments of Science & Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Biotechnology, Space, Atomic Energy and Earth Sciences, took part.