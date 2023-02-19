Police announces raffle draw; DGP congratulates winners

Jammu: The raffle draw of the 33rd Police Public Mela organised under the aegis of Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) was held at Gulshan Ground here Sunday in presence of a huge number of people who cheered joyfully during the draw. A statement of J&K Police issued here said that LG Manoj Sinha inaugurated the mela.
Addressing the gathering, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh thanked the people for their huge participation.
He thanked the PWWA members, organising committee and different units of J&K Police and all the personnel engaged in making excellent arrangements, which helped in conducting the event in a smooth and befitting manner.
He congratulated the winners and expressed hope that the people would continue their patronisation in this mega Police-public partnership event.
He wished for happiness and prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir.
At the end of the raffle draw, Chairperson PWWA Rubinder Kaur and other PWWA members distributed prizes among the best-selected stalls of the mela.
For the highest sale among the Subsidiary Police Welfare Centres (SPWC), the first prize of Rs 10,000 was given to SPWC Anantnag, second prize of Rs.7500 to SPWC Kathua and third prize of Rs 5000 to SPWC Poonch.
For the highest sale during COVID-19, PWC Jammu was given Rs 10,000 and for the highest sale in meal, PWC Srinagar was given Rs 10,000.
The prize of Rs 1000 for the overall presentation of the stall was given to District Reasi.
Earlier, Chief Secretary A K Mehta along with the DGP and chairperson PWWA distributed prizes among the winners of healthy baby competition and painting competition.
These competitions were organized by PWWA as a part of the Police Public Mela.
In the junior category of painting competition, prizes were given to Jahanveer singh of J&K Police Public School Jammu, Rayna Dogra of J&K Police Public School Jammu, Soni Kumari of Government Girl Higher Secondary School Gandhi Nagar besides consolation prizes were also given to Aradhya Rana of K V No 1 Gandhi Nagar, Avni Thakyal of J&K Police Public School Jammu and Nakshita Choudhary of J&K Police Public School Jammu.
In the senior category of painting competition, the prizes were given to Simran of M V International School, Sirjan Kour of Carmel Convent Higher Secondary School and Shavi Bhagat of J&K Police Public School Jammu besides consolation prizes were given to Manpreet Kour, Adarsh Bhagat and Parvarish Choudhary, all from J&K Police Public School Jammu.
During the mela, Police Hospital Jammu organised a medical camp and checked a number of patients besides distributing free medicine.
A number of tests were also conducted.
The camp also conducted a counseling session during which 40 affected persons were counseled.
An official song of Police Hospital Jammu and a documentary on the hospital was also released during the event.
During the mega event, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd under its CSR donated two vans to Police Public School Jammu.
DGP Dilbag Singh thanked the BPCL authorities for their noble gesture and expressed hope that the corporation would continue to help Police Public Schools in future also.
Raffle Draw Results
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: A 17083, B 61819, C 18823, D 47927, E 03490, F 82093, and G 53612
WAGON R: A 72925, B 85862, C 19785, D 67398, E 34662, F 33654, and G 03312 ALTO800: A 91225, B 15385, C 71237, D 26044, E 01359, F 54530, and G 39238
Scooty TVS Jupiter: A 03255, B 75715, C 66373, D 75407, E 11598, F 48045, and G 40490
Motorcycle TVS Sport: A 16112, B 62050, C 16406, D 24173, E 55715, F 12665, and G 11554.
Full HD Smart 55 inch LED TV: A 08682, B 80204, C 63784, D 35179, E 11340, F 01299, and G 90726
Smart Phone: A 98032, B 06496, C 62839, D 34705, E 37204, F 73820, and G 63225 Single Door Refrigerator: A 48917, B 20059, C 48278, D 01605, E 41855, F 48029, and G 79766
Semi-automatic Washing Machine: A 58773, B 68619,C 25708, D 51981, E 26785, F 15438, and G 83683
Set of 6 Chairs and Table: A 82629, B 64954, C 47551, D 85503, E 35655, F 31162, and G 27321
Pair of Single Double Ply Blankets: A 63778, B 19437, C 64507, D 40598, E 35325, F 47522, and G 86793
Cash Prize of Rs 1000: (Last 4 digits) 2722
Cash Prize of Rs 500: (Last 3 digits) 508
Cash Prize of Rs 200: (Last 2 digits) 18
Commandant General HG, CD, SDRF B Srinivas, Special DGs R R Swain, A K Choudhary, ADGPs SJM Gillani, S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, M K Sinha, Danesh Rana, Chairperson Police Wives Association Rubinder Kaur, Senior PWWA members, IGPs Vikramjeet Singh and B S Tuti, DIGs Sarah Rizvi, Shridhar Patil, Nisha Nathyal and a galaxy of serving and retire civil and Police officers attended the event.
The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of the public.