Police announces raffle draw; DGP congratulates winners

Jammu: The raffle draw of the 33rd Police Public Mela organised under the aegis of Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) was held at Gulshan Ground here Sunday in presence of a huge number of people who cheered joyfully during the draw. A statement of J&K Police issued here said that LG Manoj Sinha inaugurated the mela.

Addressing the gathering, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh thanked the people for their huge participation.

He thanked the PWWA members, organising committee and different units of J&K Police and all the personnel engaged in making excellent arrangements, which helped in conducting the event in a smooth and befitting manner.

He congratulated the winners and expressed hope that the people would continue their patronisation in this mega Police-public partnership event.

He wished for happiness and prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir.