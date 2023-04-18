Police arrest 2 absconders evading arrest for 3 years in Ramban

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two female absconders who according to police were evading their arrest for the last three years.

Police said Ramban police arrested two absconders namely Muneera Begum wife of Muzaffar Ahmed resident of Bagga Tehsil Mahore Reasi and Halima Begum wife of Basharat Ahmed Wani resident Gool Ramban who were wanted in case FIR No 45 of 2020 under sections 302/109 IPC of Police Station Gool . They were evading arrest from last three years.