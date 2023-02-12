Police arrest several stunt bikers in Kathua

Jammu: Police today claimed to have arrested several stunt bikers and seized their two wheelers in Kathua district.
The police had laid nakas at several places when they intercepted several stunt bikers who were doing stunts putting lives of the people at risk.
The police immediately swung into action and seized the bikes and arrested the stunt bikers for violating the norms.
Such incidents of stunt biking and violation of norms have also been reported in Sidhra bypass area. Recently, a video of assault also went viral on social media.
Pertinently, the police in Sidhra and Nagrota had also taken action against the stunt bikers for violating the norms.