Police crackdown against bovine smuggling

Ramban: In a major crackdown against bovine smuggling, Police said it rescued 118 bovine animals and registered eight cases on Sunday.

Police said it intercepted eight trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and recovered 118 bovine animals illegally being transported to Kashmir. It said that the animals were loaded in the vehicles with utmost cruelty, under unhygienic conditions, and without any arrangements for food and water.

“These bovine animals were being transported to Kashmir without a valid permission of the competent authorities,” Police said. It said that eight vehicles were seized and all the accused persons were arrested. Police said eight cases were registered at Batote, Chanderkote, and Ramban Police Stations.