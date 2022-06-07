Police fire at drone in Kanachak border

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Tuesday said that police fired at a drone and brought down three magnetic Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) attached to it in the Kanachak border area, last night.
“Yesterday night, Border Security Force (BSF) observed a drone activity in the Kanachak area and fired some shots towards the drone,” the ADGP Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir quoting ground reports from J&K Police.
He said, “Immediately a police party was deployed and they followed the Anti-Drone Standard Operation Procedure (AD-SOP) in the general area.”
However, at around 11 pm at Dayaran area of Kanachak, the police party observed the drone activity and fired at it again, he said while saying that the payload attached with the drone was brought down.
But the drone could not be brought down, he added.
During the checking of the areas, he said: “The payload contained three magnetic IEDs packed inside children tiffin boxes with a timer set to different timings of three hours and eight hours etc.”
“The IEDs have been deactivated and diffused through controlled explosions,” he said.