Police foil Congress march to Raj Bhawan over price hike, unemployment

Jammu: Police on Thursday foiled an attempt by the Congress leaders to take out a protest march towards Raj Bhawan over price hike and unemployment.

Congress leaders and activists of PCC, DCC urban, rural and other frontal wings including women wing led by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla initially held a protest demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk a little ahead of party headquarter against, what they said, the “rise in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and other essential commodities, scale unemployment and glaring irregularities in the draft of Delimitation Commission.”