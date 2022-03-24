Police foil Congress march to Raj Bhawan over price hike, unemployment

Jammu: Police on Thursday foiled an attempt by the Congress leaders to take out a protest march towards Raj Bhawan over price hike and unemployment.
Congress leaders and activists of PCC, DCC urban, rural and other frontal wings including women wing led by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla initially held a protest demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk a little ahead of party headquarter against, what they said, the “rise in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and other essential commodities, scale unemployment and glaring irregularities in the draft of Delimitation Commission.”
Later the protesting Congress activists led by their leaders tried to march towards the Raj Bhawan. However, the heavy contingent of police, already deployed there to prevent them from marching ahead, foiled their attempt.
This also resulted in a brief scuffle between the police and Youth Congress activists at Residency Road.
Later the senior leaders of the party prevented the young cadre from forcibly proceeding ahead and peacefully continued their protest for over one hour.
Addressing the protesters, Bhalla questioned the BJP government on the steps taken to control the price hike.
”Why is it not reducing VAT on oil prices to provide relief to people of J&K? If the Centre does not reduce Excise Duty, J&K can reduce VAT, which will help reduce the prices of petrol and diesel in J&K, to provide relief to the people,” he argued.
The government is profiteering at the expense of the people, it is an example of extorting money from people,” he alleged.