Police foil Mahila Congress’ march towards Raj Bhawan

The JKPCC members along with Mahila Congress workers including JKPCC Women’s Wing President Indu Pawar were heading towards the Raj Bhawan at Indira Gandhi Chowk where they were stopped from proceeding ahead towards the Raj Bhawan.

They were protesting over women’s rights, price rise, unemployment, and other burning issues.

“The march coincided with the International Women’s Day to highlight the rights and issues of women and seek their due rights and dignity,” the statement said.