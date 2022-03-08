Police foil Mahila Congress’ march towards Raj Bhawan

Jammu: Police on Tuesday foiled a protest march of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) women’s wing towards the Raj Bhawan.
A statement of JKPCC issued here said that the protesters were led by All India Congress Committee Incharge J&K Affairs Rajni Patil along with AICC spokeswoman Alka Lamba, JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, and others.
The JKPCC members along with Mahila Congress workers including JKPCC Women’s Wing President Indu Pawar were heading towards the Raj Bhawan at Indira Gandhi Chowk where they were stopped from proceeding ahead towards the Raj Bhawan.
They were protesting over women’s rights, price rise, unemployment, and other burning issues.
“The march coincided with the International Women’s Day to highlight the rights and issues of women and seek their due rights and dignity,” the statement said.
Addressing the protestors, Rajni Patil criticised the BJP for failing to fulfill the promise of ensuring women’s security saying that this would not happen with mere slogans but by guaranteeing women’s security.
Alka Lamba criticised the government for false promises on the issue of women’s security and protection besides unprecedented price rise and record unemployment.