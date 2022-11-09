Police foil weapon smuggling bid by terrorists in Jammu

Jammu: In a major success, Jammu Police today claimed to have foiled a major weapon smuggling bid with the arrest of three members of a terror module.

Police have recovered three AK-56 rifles, one pistol, nine magazines, 191 rounds of ammunition and six grenades before they could have delivered arms and ammunition to a terrorist in Kashmir.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammed Yaseen (driver), son of Mohammed Ismael, resident of Puchil Pampora, Farhan Farooq, son of Farooq Ahmed, resident of Drangbal Pampore and Farooq Ahmed, son of Abdul Aziz Bhat, resident of Drangbal in Pampore.

The success was achieved following alertness and coordination between Jammu and Kashmir region’s police stations to track down the terror network working on to deliver arms and to re-fuel terror activities.

The module was busted by cops who were deployed to keep the highway clear for movement of traffic but the unusual behavior of the oil tanker driver and his associate’s scuffle with the cops led to their arrest and ultimately unearthing of the module. The network was seeking to get active in Jammu to collect weapons and deliver them to a terrorist in Kashmir.