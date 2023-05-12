Police Hospital Jammu observes International Nurses Day

Jammu: Police Hospital Jammu celebrated its first “International Nurses Day” on the premises of Police Hospital Jammu today.

The programme started by lighting of the lamp by Dr. Meenakshi Kotwal, Medical Superintendent Police Hospital, Jammu.

International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world every year on May 12, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingales who was known as the founder of modern nursing.

The Nurses Day was enthusiastically celebrated by all the doctors and staff to honor all the nursing staff of Police Hospital Jammu under the guidance of Dr. Meenakshi Kotwal.

On the occasion, a nursing pledge was taken by all the staff. Each and every staff member has ensured their wholehearted support for better patient care at Police Hospital Jammu.

Dr. Meenakshi Kotwal appreciated the role of nurses for their untiring selfless services. She said that nurses are the backbone of every health institution. The medical superintendent of Police Hospital Jammu gifted a microwave as a token of respect to all the staff members to be utilized during round-the-clock duties. Doctors of Police Hospital Jammu also distributed gifts amongst staff members for their dedicated patient care services. This year’s theme of International Nursing Day is “Our Nurses Our Future”.