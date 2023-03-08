Police lathi-charge JKSSB job aspirants in Jammu, several detained

Jammu: Police today lathi-charged and detained over a dozen protesting aspirants who organized a joint demonstration at Dogra Chowk against the J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

Hundreds of aspirants assembled here at Dogra Chowk area in Jammu against the notification and issuance of admit cards even as the matter of JKSSB is still pending before the court.

“We will not give exams for they are being conducted by Aptech Company. We were shocked as to how the JKSSB has acted insensitively and notified the exams to be conducted by Aptech which is under the scanner,” said one of the protesters.

The protesters opposed the exams being conducted by Aptech and demanded the notification be withdrawn by the JKSSB or else their joint protests would continue.