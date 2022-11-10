Police make a massive haul of 100-kg poppy straw in Vijaypur

Jammu: Police today claimed to have arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 100 kg of poppy straw-like substance in Vijaypur from a load carrier.
Based on intelligence inputs, a police team from Vijaypur swung into action and intercepted a Mahindra Bolero load carrier bearing registration number JK11C-0597 at Ring Road near Zamindara Dhaba, Raya Morh.
During the checking of the vehicle, police said that they recovered approximately 100 kilograms of poppy straw like substance which was concealed in a fabricated cavity inside the vehicle to avoid being noticed by the police.
Immediately, police arrested the driver of the vehicle whose identity has been established as Shahwaz, son of Abdul Hussain, resident of Khawas, Budhal in Rajouri. However, his accomplice managed to flee from the spot. The absconder has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, son of Girdhari Lal, resident of Bishnah, Jammu district. Police said that the contraband item along with the vehicle was seized on the spot.
Accordingly, a case FIR Number 175 of 2022 under relevant sections of NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Vijaypur and further investigation started.