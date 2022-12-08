Police officers in Ramban take part in firing practice

Ramban: The Ramban Police conducted an annual firing practice at firing range Chanderkote on Thursday.
All the gazetted police officers participated in the firing practice. Police sources said annual range classification of all gazetted Police officers of district Ramban was held at firing range Chanderkote under the command of DySP Viqar Butt.
SSP, Mohita Sharma, Additional SP, Rajni Sharma, DySP headquarters, Pardeep Singh Sen, and DySP, Vikar Butt participated in firing practice. Personnel Security Officers (PSOs) of the officers also participated in the firing exercise.
Beside practice of firing exercise training of weapon handling and field tactics was also imparted to the officers by the instructors of Police.