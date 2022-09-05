Police officers receive training at S K Police Academy

Udhampur: A two weeks refresher cum orientation course for the gazetted officers of J&K Police commenced here in which 24 DySPs participated. The agenda of the course was inclusive of the priorities flagged by MHA in the context of present and future challenges.
In his inaugural address, Garib Dass, IPS, ADGP, Director of the Academy spoke about the multitude of challenges being faced by J&K Police. Recalling areas of policing in the nineties, he said that after almost three decades, there is complete emergence of new challenges in the fields of technology. He said that cyber space is predominant in posing serious threats and challenges.
There is urgent need to sensitize J&K Police to tackle these issues. He said that acts of terrorism are callous and grisly, detrimental for maintaining peace and order. The need of the hour is that we have to equip ourselves to tackle these challenges.
He cited world wide examples of terrorist acts including 09/11 which changed the entire concept of internal security. He pointed out that development and the security environment are interrelated.
He encouraged the participants that training enhances knowledge, skill and attitude. Same should be cherished. Advised them that the interaction with the general public is an opportunity to serve with “Seva Bhav” and wished the participants a happy and meaningful stay in the academy. Mohan Lal, JKPS, SSP, Dy. Director (Indoor, Outdoor & Training) welcomed the chief guest and introduced the agenda.
The session was also attended by Vinay Kumar, JKPS, SSP, Dy. Director (Administration), Dr. Rashi Taggar Asstt. Professor, School of Business, SMVDU Katra, Assistant Directors and Staff of the Academy. The course is being coordinated by Sunmati Gupta, Assistant Director and Sandeep Mahajan member faculty.