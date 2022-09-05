Police officers receive training at S K Police Academy

Udhampur: A two weeks refresher cum orientation course for the gazetted officers of J&K Police commenced here in which 24 DySPs participated. The agenda of the course was inclusive of the priorities flagged by MHA in the context of present and future challenges.

In his inaugural address, Garib Dass, IPS, ADGP, Director of the Academy spoke about the multitude of challenges being faced by J&K Police. Recalling areas of policing in the nineties, he said that after almost three decades, there is complete emergence of new challenges in the fields of technology. He said that cyber space is predominant in posing serious threats and challenges.