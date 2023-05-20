Police raids multiple locations in Ramban

Banihal: Police and other security forces raided the houses of terrorists settled in Pakistan and POK, terrorists who have returned via Nepal, killed terrorists, Over Ground Workers (OGWs), and suspected persons in Banihal and Khari area of Ramban district and carried out search operations on Saturday. However, Police officials said that no one was arrested.

They said that J&K Police, Army, and security forces also maintained surveillance on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and its surrounding areas.