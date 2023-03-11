Police rescue 2348 bovine, register 101 FIRs, seize 95 vehicles

Ramban: In a major crackdown against the illegal transportation of bovine animals, Police Saturday said that it rescued 2348 bovine in the last few days in Ramban district.
Police said 101 cases were registered and 95 vehicles seized by the Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsu, Dhramkund, and Gool Police Stations.
It said some persons, taking bovines on foot and on their way from Jammu towards Srinagar, were also booked.
Police said bovine animals were loaded in vehicles with utmost cruelty and without any arrangements for food and water.
It said that these bovine animals were being transported to Kashmir in contravention of the permission of the competent authority.
Police said 11 cases were registered at Batote, 19 at Chanderkote, 39 at Ramban, eight at Ramsu, 19 at Banihal, two at Dhramkund, and three at Gool Police Stations under Section 188 of the IPC and 11 of the PC Act.