Police rescue 2348 bovine, register 101 FIRs, seize 95 vehicles

Ramban: In a major crackdown against the illegal transportation of bovine animals, Police Saturday said that it rescued 2348 bovine in the last few days in Ramban district.

Police said 101 cases were registered and 95 vehicles seized by the Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsu, Dhramkund, and Gool Police Stations.

It said some persons, taking bovines on foot and on their way from Jammu towards Srinagar, were also booked.