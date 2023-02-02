Police seize 19 vehicles involved in illegal mining in Ramban

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Police, Ramban seized seventeen vehicles involved in illegal mining in the Dhramkund area of Ramban on Thursday.

Police sources said on specific inputs SHO Police Station Dhramkund ,SHO Inspector Hargopal Singh in presence of EMIC Sangalan raided different locations in Police jurisdiction Dhramkund and seized 17 vehicles involved in illegal mining.

They said raids were conducted under the supervision of SDPO Gool Nihar Ranjan and Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma.

They said District Mining Officer (DMO) Ramban was also intimated about said illegal mining and he recommended a fine of Rs 370000 as the mining was being done in violation of the order of the High Court of J&K.