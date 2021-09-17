Policeman arrested accepting bribe in Poonch

Jammu: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Friday arrested a policeman in a graft case in Surankote area of Poonch district.

An ACB spokesman said that the bureau trapped and arrested Head Constable Bashir Ahmad of Police Station Surankote for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The trap was laid after the ACB received a written complaint alleging that the head constable was demanding Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

“The head constable was the investigating officer in a case FIR No 311/21 of Police Station Surankote under section 354/341/109 registered against the father, brother and uncle of the complainant. He was threatening to prepare a strong case against them in case the complainant did not pay the bribe money,” the ACB spokesman said.

On receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No 4 of 2021 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered at Police Station ACB Rajouri.

“A trap team, constituted for the purpose, laid a trap and caught the head constable red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant,” the spokesman said.

He said that the bribe amount of Rs 8000 was also recovered from the spot. The spokesman said that the cop was arrested and taken into custody by the ACB team.

After the arrest, searches were also conducted in the premises of the accused, he said.