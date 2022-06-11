Political parties in Jammu appeal for peace

Jammu: All Parties United Morcha, a conglomerate of non BJP parties, on Saturday jointly appealed to the people to maintain the religious harmony at all costs and asked the government to deal sternly with enemies of peace and harmony.

A meeting of representatives of different opposition parties was held in Jammu to express serious concerns over the prevailing atmosphere of religious tension caused due to the provocative statements and actions of few individuals, hurting the religious sentiments of opposition communities at large scale.