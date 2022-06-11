Political parties in Jammu appeal for peace

Jammu: All Parties United Morcha, a conglomerate of non BJP parties, on Saturday jointly appealed to the people to maintain the religious harmony at all costs and asked the government to deal sternly with enemies of peace and harmony.
A meeting of representatives of different opposition parties was held in Jammu to express serious concerns over the prevailing atmosphere of religious tension caused due to the provocative statements and actions of few individuals, hurting the religious sentiments of opposition communities at large scale.
“The BJP government of the day at the center allowed such forces and individuals to vitiate the atmosphere in the country for political dividends but the entire nation and society as a whole is at great loss. A pluralistic country like ours which is multi religious, multi faiths, and having vast diversities cannot allow such elements and forces to operate in any manner to further their agenda of hatred and division,” they said.
The parties added that such communal and divisive forces need to be curbed in the bud by any responsible government and administration.