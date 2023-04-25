Poonch Terror Attack | BSF on high alert along Indo-Pak border

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has sounded a high alert all along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts in view of the recent terror attack on the Indian Army in Poonch. “We have tightened the security grid on the IB and are monitoring the situation round the clock in coordination with all the security agencies including central intelligence agencies and J&K Police,” a senior BSF officer said.

Quoting a review of the situation at the highest level, the BSF officer said: “Our forces are patrolling the border with full alertness to ensure no infiltration across the border.”

He said that underground tunnels across the Indo-Pak border had been detected in the past before the terrorists could use them to infiltrate into this side.

The terror attack took place in Poonch on April 20 in which five soldiers of the Indian Army were killed following which a massive hunt was launched jointly by the security forces to eliminate the terrorists.