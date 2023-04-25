Poonch Terror Attack | BSF on high alert along Indo-Pak border

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has sounded a high alert all along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts in view of the recent terror attack on the Indian Army in Poonch. “We have tightened the security grid on the IB and are monitoring the situation round the clock in coordination with all the security agencies including central intelligence agencies and J&K Police,” a senior BSF officer said.
Quoting a review of the situation at the highest level, the BSF officer said: “Our forces are patrolling the border with full alertness to ensure no infiltration across the border.”
He said that underground tunnels across the Indo-Pak border had been detected in the past before the terrorists could use them to infiltrate into this side.
The terror attack took place in Poonch on April 20 in which five soldiers of the Indian Army were killed following which a massive hunt was launched jointly by the security forces to eliminate the terrorists.
On April 21, Director General, BSF, S L Thaosen visited Jammu and along with IG BSF Jammu Frontier and other senior BSF officials reviewed the security situation along the IB in Jammu and the Line of Control (LoC) during a high level meet at BSF Headquarters, Palora.
The field commanders briefed the DG BSF about the recent threats being faced by the BSF on the LoC and IB in Jammu. During the review meeting, the BSF laid a special emphasis on the domination of LoC and IB due to the recent incidents in Jammu and Rajouri.
Following the security meeting in Jammu, the DG BSF had visited Rajouri and Poonch on April 22 and held detailed discussion on security related issues with the Director General of Police, CRPF commanders, and Army authorities in Pir Panjal.
He also visited the site of the terror attack and the forward defence locations in Poonch to review the challenges and existing security situation.