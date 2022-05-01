Popular play ‘Ek Aur Birbal’ staged in Jammu, draws accolades

Jammu: Popular play “Ek Aur Birbal” was staged at Abhinav Theatre Jammu. Written by Rakesh Roshan Bhat and directed by Rohit Bhat, the play which has already carved a niche for itself was staged once again on popular demand by the Vomedh at Abhinav Theatre Jammu in association TRN and Radio Sharda. The play drew accolades and standing ovation from the jam-packed audience.

The play is a mega hit among Kashmiri Pandits as it brilliantly depicts the plight of Kashmiri Pandits during the Afghan Durrani Rule in 1812 AD and the bravery displayed by Pt Birbal Dhar by bringing in Sikhs under Maharaja Ranjeet Singh’s rule to end Afghan domination of Kashmir.

The play was specially staged on tremendous demand from the Kashmiri Pandits to spread awareness among KPs about the sacrifices given by Pt Birbal Dhar to save them from the treacherous rule of Afghan ruler Azim Khan.