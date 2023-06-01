Portion of road sinks in Udhampur after heavy rainfall

Jammu: A portion of a road on the Jammu - Srinagar highway today sank following heavy rains with the collapse of a protection wall on the riverside.

“The protection wall has collapsed due to which a portion of land has sunk. One side of the road was closed initially, but vehicular traffic was restored after some time from both sides of the road Samroli,” said a police official from the traffic police from Udhampur.

The vehicular traffic continued from both sides. Earlier, the traffic on the highway remained stranded for several hours after repair work near Nashri, though the traffic was restored later.