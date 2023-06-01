Portion of road sinks in Udhampur after heavy rainfall

Jammu: A portion of a road on the Jammu - Srinagar highway today sank following heavy rains with the collapse of a protection wall on the riverside.
“The protection wall has collapsed due to which a portion of land has sunk. One side of the road was closed initially, but vehicular traffic was restored after some time from both sides of the road Samroli,” said a police official from the traffic police from Udhampur.
The vehicular traffic continued from both sides. Earlier, the traffic on the highway remained stranded for several hours after repair work near Nashri, though the traffic was restored later.
Meanwhile, Jammu plains have witnessed continuous rainfall from last night bringing down the soaring temperature in the month from May. With continuous rainfall, Jammu has recorded a maximum temperature of 29.2 degree Celsius.
As per the meteorological department, they have forecasted isolated heavy rains, and lightening with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph for next two days June 2, and June 3.