Post of Director SKPA Udhampur upgraded to ADGP rank

Jammu: J&K Home Department has declared the post of Director SKPA Udhampur equivalent in the rank and status to that of Additional Director General of Police, till it is held by senior IPS officer T Namgyal Kalon.

“Consequent upon the posting of T Namgyal Kalon, IPS (RR.95), as Director SKPA, Udhampur vide Government Order No.l62-Home of 2022, dated June 4, 2022, the post of Director SKPA, Udhampur, is declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of Additional Director General of Police till it is held by the said officer,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.