Post of Director SKPA Udhampur upgraded to ADGP rank

Jammu: J&K Home Department has declared the post of Director SKPA Udhampur equivalent in the rank and status to that of Additional Director General of Police, till it is held by senior IPS officer T Namgyal Kalon.
“Consequent upon the posting of T Namgyal Kalon, IPS (RR.95), as Director SKPA, Udhampur vide Government Order No.l62-Home of 2022, dated June 4, 2022, the post of Director SKPA, Udhampur, is declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of Additional Director General of Police till it is held by the said officer,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.
“Further, in terms of Rule 3 of the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir's Special Security Force Rules, 2020, the post of Director, Special Security Force (SSF), J&K, is temporarily upgraded and declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of Deputy Inspector General of Police w.e.f. 04.06.2022. Consequent to this, Shakti Kumar Pathak, IPS, shall be deemed to be working as Director, SSF (I/C DIG) w.e.f. June 4, 2022, till further orders,” Goyal ordered