Power shutdown

Jammu: Chief Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Gharota, Ranjan, Navodya, Amb, Vidyalaya, Kot Bhalwal, Kalri Seri, Karwanda, Kalagan, Central Jail, MIET, Floura, M/C Domana, Machallian and adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 03 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Akalpur, Udheywala, Sangrampur, Lale-De-Bagh, Nagbani, DPS School Manorma Vihar, Adheywala, Anand Nagar, Domana, Lower Machlian, Nagbani and adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 03 from 10 am to 2 pm.