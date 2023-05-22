Power shutdown

Jammu: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Biaspur, Kotli, Kalyana, Khana Chak, Sai Kalan, Raya, Smailpur, Gurah, Mandal, Premnagar, Thatri, Bhalessa, Akhnoor Town, Sohal, Ambaran, Thathi, Garkhal and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 23 from 6 am to 10 pm.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that similarly, the power supply to Latti, Dudu, Dhuna, Sudhmahadev and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 23 from 9 am to 4 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to Lamberi, Bagnoti, Narian, Chwki-Jangher, Qila, Darhal, Lam, laroka, Dabbar, Dharat, Gagrote, Nowshera town and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 24 from 6 am to 10 am.
Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to ADC Quarters Backside, Mud Mohalla, Billawar Town, C-Coti, Kishanpur and PHE shall remain affected on May 25 from 8 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Keso Manhasa and Kamore shall remain affected on May 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 from 7 am to 12 noon.