Power shutdown

Jammu: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Biaspur, Kotli, Kalyana, Khana Chak, Sai Kalan, Raya, Smailpur, Gurah, Mandal, Premnagar, Thatri, Bhalessa, Akhnoor Town, Sohal, Ambaran, Thathi, Garkhal and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 23 from 6 am to 10 pm.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that similarly, the power supply to Latti, Dudu, Dhuna, Sudhmahadev and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 23 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Lamberi, Bagnoti, Narian, Chwki-Jangher, Qila, Darhal, Lam, laroka, Dabbar, Dharat, Gagrote, Nowshera town and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 24 from 6 am to 10 am.