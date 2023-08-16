Power shutdown

Jammu: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Ramgarh, Mahal, Abtal, Nanga, Raghunath Bazar, Residency Road, Wazarat Road, Kanak Mandi, Rajinder Bazar & adjoining areas will remain affected on Aug 19 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Jhajjar Kotli, Dansal, Jindrah, Battal Manwal, Surinsar, Kishanpur, Mansar & adjoining areas will remain affected on Aug 20 from 6 am to 10 am.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Industry Feeder Kanhal-I & adjoining areas will remain affected on Aug 17 and 19 from 5 am to 10 am.