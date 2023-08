Jammu: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Samba Town, Keli Mandi, Budhwani, Mandian, Hospital, Gagwal, Sherpur, Nichala, Rajpura and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 26 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Kellimandi, Hospital, PHE, MES, Ghagwal, SICOP, Birpur Complex, Bari Brahmana, Palli, Kothi Morh, Sevada and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 27 from 6 am to 10 am.