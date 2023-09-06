Power shutdown

Jammu: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Chakroi, Pindi, Hansa, Sataiyan, Flora, BOP, Tandaa and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 8 from 9 am to 12 noon.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that similarly, the power supply to Sangaldan line, Gool area, Ramban city, Maitra Ser, Marog and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 9 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Treva, Chak Shera, Old Arnia, Kotli Jabowal and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 9 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Bawa Lal di Gali, Circular Road, Peer Mitha, Wazarat Road Dalpatian Mohalla, Jain Bazar and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 10 from 6 am to 10 am.