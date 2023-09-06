Power shutdown

Jammu: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Chakroi, Pindi, Hansa, Sataiyan, Flora, BOP, Tandaa and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 8 from 9 am to 12 noon.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that similarly, the power supply to Sangaldan line, Gool area, Ramban city, Maitra Ser, Marog and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 9 from 9 am to 5 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to Treva, Chak Shera, Old Arnia, Kotli Jabowal and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 9 from 6 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Bawa Lal di Gali, Circular Road, Peer Mitha, Wazarat Road Dalpatian Mohalla, Jain Bazar and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 10 from 6 am to 10 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Samba Town, Keli Mandi, Budhwani, Mandian, Hospital, Gagwal, Sherpur, Nichala, Rajpura, Industry, Supwal, Industrial area of SIDCO Bari Brahmana and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 10 from 6 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Thanamandi, Fatehpur, Behrote, Plangarh, Bawli, Sharda Sharief and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 11 from 7 am to 1 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to City, Choudharynar, Ghambhir, PWD, Hospital and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 10 and 12 from 6 am to 10 am.
Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Industrial area and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 8 from 6 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Sarore Local, Sarore Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 8, 9, and 10 from 6 am to 10 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Old Complex and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 9 and 10 from 6 am to 10 am.