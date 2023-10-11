Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Shazadpur, GhoManhasa, Marh, Gajansoo, Karloop, Dataryal, Marh, Bagh and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 12 from 6 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Thanamandi, Fatehpur, Behrote, Plangarh, Bawali, Shadra Sharief and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 12 and 14 from 9 am to 2 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to Dhar Mahanpur, Mahanpur, Raipur and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 13 from 8 am to 12 noon.
Similarly, the power supply to Birpur, Data Talab, Ansal and its adjoining areas will remain affected on October 13 from 7 am to 11 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Supwal, Vijaypur Industrial Area, PHE and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 14 from 6 am to 10 am.
Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Industries under Feeder 2nd, 3rd, 4th and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 12 and 13 from 6 am to 10 am.