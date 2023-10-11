Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Shazadpur, GhoManhasa, Marh, Gajansoo, Karloop, Dataryal, Marh, Bagh and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 12 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Thanamandi, Fatehpur, Behrote, Plangarh, Bawali, Shadra Sharief and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 12 and 14 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Dhar Mahanpur, Mahanpur, Raipur and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 13 from 8 am to 12 noon.